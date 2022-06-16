Waiters prepare to serve tea to customers at a restaurant in Islamabad on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Waiters prepare to serve tea to customers at a restaurant in Islamabad on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Pakistan
Asia /  South Asia

Storm in a teacup as minister urges Pakistanis to drink less chai to save money

  • The world’s biggest importer of tea is facing a long-brewing economic crisis, with dwindling foreign reserves used to pay crippling debt
  • The remarks by Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal quickly drew outrage across the nation of chai lovers

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:35am, 16 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Waiters prepare to serve tea to customers at a restaurant in Islamabad on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Waiters prepare to serve tea to customers at a restaurant in Islamabad on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE