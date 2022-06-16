Protests have been erupting in many Indian cities to condemn the demolition of homes and businesses belonging to Muslims, in what critics call a growing pattern of “bulldozer justice” aimed at punishing activists from the minority group. Photo: AP
In India, thousands protest ‘bulldozer justice’ against Muslims

  • Protests were sparked by derogatory remarks about Islam and the Prophet Muhammed by members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist ruling BJP
  • In April, authorities in New Delhi used bulldozers to destroy Muslim-owned shops days after communal violence in which dozens were arrested

Associated Press

Updated: 8:31am, 16 Jun, 2022

