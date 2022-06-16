People wait to collect their passports at the Sri Lanka’s Immigration and Emigration Department, amid the country’s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters
Sri Lanka’s economic crisis forces many to seek passport to a better life
- In the first five months of 2022, Sri Lanka has issued 288,645 passports compared with 91,331 in the same period last year, according to government data
- Urgency for many people aiming to leave was compounded recently by a warning from Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe that a food crisis is only months away
