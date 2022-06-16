Piyush Goyal, India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of Consumer Affairs, attends the first ministerial-level WTO talks in four years. Photo: Reuters
WTO talks down to the wire with no major deals yet in sight, India holds its ground
- The first meeting of its kind for four years wrapped up with no solution to issues such as food security, overfishing and access to Covid-19 vaccines
- India was accused of blocking agreement on issues but positioned itself as a voice for developing countries resisting high-handed demands by Western powers
