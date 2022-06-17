Demonstrators surround burning tyres on a street as they protest against “Agnipath scheme” for recruiting personnel for armed forces, in Jehanabad, Bihar, India on Thursday. Photo: ANI/Handout via Reuters
Protesters in India burn trains over military jobs plan
- Protesters were angry over new short-term military scheme, where a majority of recruits will be compulsorily retired after four years with no pension benefits
- Police used batons and tear gas to disperse protesters in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan states where they damaged government buildings
