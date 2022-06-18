People wade through flood waters in Sylhet, Bangladesh, on Saturday, with millions of homes underwater. Rains are expected to continue over the weekend. Photo: AP
‘Never seen such floods in her life’: 41 dead, millions stranded in India, Bangladesh

  • ‘After waiting a day on the roof, a neighbour rescued us with a boat. My mother said she has never seen such floods in her entire life’
  • Floods are a regular menace in low-lying Bangladesh, but experts say climate change is increasing frequency, ferocity, unpredictability

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 4:54pm, 18 Jun, 2022

