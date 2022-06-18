People wade through flood waters in Sylhet, Bangladesh, on Saturday, with millions of homes underwater. Rains are expected to continue over the weekend. Photo: AP
‘Never seen such floods in her life’: 41 dead, millions stranded in India, Bangladesh
- ‘After waiting a day on the roof, a neighbour rescued us with a boat. My mother said she has never seen such floods in her entire life’
- Floods are a regular menace in low-lying Bangladesh, but experts say climate change is increasing frequency, ferocity, unpredictability
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
People wade through flood waters in Sylhet, Bangladesh, on Saturday, with millions of homes underwater. Rains are expected to continue over the weekend. Photo: AP