Smoke rises from a fire as people gather on a road amid rising tensions after the killing of a Hindu man in Udaipur, India’s Rajasthan state, on Tuesday. Photo: Asian News International Handout via Reuters
Hindu man beheaded in India over support for Prophet Mohammed remarks

  • The victim was a tailor who shared a social media post supporting former BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma, according to local media
  • A gory video of the attack was widely shared online, prompting authorities in Udaipur to shut down the internet. Two men have been arrested

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in New Delhi

Updated: 12:03pm, 29 Jun, 2022

