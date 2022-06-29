Smoke rises from a fire as people gather on a road amid rising tensions after the killing of a Hindu man in Udaipur, India’s Rajasthan state, on Tuesday. Photo: Asian News International Handout via Reuters
Hindu man beheaded in India over support for Prophet Mohammed remarks
- The victim was a tailor who shared a social media post supporting former BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma, according to local media
- A gory video of the attack was widely shared online, prompting authorities in Udaipur to shut down the internet. Two men have been arrested
