China’s Great Wall Motor has shelved plans to invest US $1 billion in India and fired all employees of its local unit after failing to obtain regulatory approvals, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.Photo: Shutterstock
China’s Great Wall Motor has shelved plans to invest US $1 billion in India and fired all employees of its local unit after failing to obtain regulatory approvals, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.Photo: Shutterstock
India
Asia /  South Asia

China’s Great Wall Motor shelves US$1 billion India plan: sources

  • Great Wall Motor suspended its investment plan in India and laid off all employees at its operations there after failing to obtain regulatory approvals
  • Carmaker was planning to enter Indian market since 2020 but is now one of the largest casualties of New Delhi’s increased scrutiny of investments from Beijing

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:21am, 2 Jul, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s Great Wall Motor has shelved plans to invest US $1 billion in India and fired all employees of its local unit after failing to obtain regulatory approvals, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.Photo: Shutterstock
China’s Great Wall Motor has shelved plans to invest US $1 billion in India and fired all employees of its local unit after failing to obtain regulatory approvals, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE