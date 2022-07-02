India banned some single-use or disposable plastic products on Friday as part of a federal plan to phase out the ubiquitous material in the nation of nearly 1.4 billion people. Photo: EPA-EFE
India, the world’s largest plastics polluter begins single-use ban on cups, straws, and spoons – but not water bottles
- It is now illegal to produce, import, or sell 19 plastic items in India, these items range from plastic cups and straws to ice cream sticks
- Plastic manufacturers had appealed to the government to delay the ban, citing inflation and potential job losses
