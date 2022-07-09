Sri Lanka ’s beleaguered President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his official residence in the capital Saturday, a top defence source said, before television footage showed protesters demanding the leader’s resignation storming the compound. “The President was escorted to safety,” the source said, adding that troops fired in the air to prevent angry crowds from overrunning the President’s Palace. Civil rights activists, religious leaders, artists and others, from across the South Asian island gathered on Saturday at an oceanfront protest site that has sprang up near the presidential residence in the capital, Colombo. Ahead of the protest, Omalpe Sobitha, a senior Buddhist monk at one of the main monastic orders and an outspoken critic of the government, told reporters the crisis is not the result of famine or natural disaster but misgovernance. No end to Sri Lanka energy crisis in sight, as days-long waits for fuel continue Sri Lanka is in the worst tailspin of its independent history, with inflation seen hitting 70 per cent. It has been facing shortages of everything from fuel to medicine for months, prompting protests that led to the resignations of all the Rajapaksa family members who were in the government, except for the president. Gotabaya has sidestepped demands for his resignation and appointed long-time opponent Ranil Wickremesinghe as prime minister in May after the largely peaceful protests turned violent. Late on Friday, police imposed a curfew in and around parts of Colombo after thousands of university students, who had marched toward Rajapaksa’s residence, were tear-gassed. Police Chief C.D. Wickramaratne – who told a briefing this week that authorities wouldn’t stop any peaceful rallies – said in a statement on Saturday that the curfew would be lifted by 8am. Video footage from local news channels showed some protesters scuffling with police as they fired tear gas shells. Sri Lanka’s Bar Association and opposition parties also said the lockdown was illegal, and called upon protesters to continue with plans to rally peacefully. Earlier this week, a Colombo court rejected a government request to bar the protesters from being in proximity to the president’s official residence. Economic activity has come to a grinding halt, with residents urged to stay home until July 10 to save fuel. The Central Bank of Sri Lanka on Thursday raised borrowing costs by 100 basis points as prices continued their record rise in June, driven by the shortages and dwindling foreign exchange reserves.