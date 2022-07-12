Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled his official residence over the weekend, pictured in February. Photo: AP
Airport staff block Sri Lanka’s president from fleeing crisis-hit country

  • Gotabaya Rajapaksa escaped his official Colombo residence on Saturday just before it was overrun by tens of thousands of protesters
  • He reportedly wants to travel to Dubai, but immigration officers have been refusing to go to the airport’s VIP suite to stamp his passport

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:35pm, 12 Jul, 2022

