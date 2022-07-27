Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has been accused of “hurting women’s sentiments” in complaints filed with police in India after he shared a nude photo shoot on social media. Days after Singh shared photos from the shoot with Paper magazine, where he poses nude on a Turkish rug, an office-bearer of a Mumbai non-governmental organisation submitted a complaint on Monday alleging the actor insulted women’s modesty, India Today first reported. The same day, a lawyer, Vedika Chaubey, also filed a separate complaint, requesting the police investigate whether Singh intended to offend women’s modesty. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) “Of course this is vulgar. We can see his bum,” Chaubey said in an interview with NDTV. “This is a national issue.” Singh, one of India’s most famous contemporary actors, is the latest high-profile example of how the country’s obscenity laws have been abused for their overly broad definition. In 2005, a prominent South Indian actress and politician was charged with 23 criminal complaints under the obscenity clause after she endorsed couples living together before marriage in an interview with a magazine. The Supreme Court of India eventually rejected the claims against her. India’s ‘anti-Romeo’ squads: protecting women or targeting Muslims? Section 294 of India’s penal code cites that anyone who conducts any obscene act or recites any obscene song “to the annoyance of others” shall be punished with imprisonment or with a fine. While some people criticised the shoot as “indecent”, other celebrities and fans have rallied behind Singh, praising his cover shot as “brave and unapologetic”. Others said the lawyer complainant’s request for a first information report – a document prepared by police in India and other South and Southeast Asian countries when they receive information about a serious crime – on Singh was “harassment” of the actor. Other people pointed out the hypocrisy of condemning Singh for his nude photos while women in India continue to face discrimination and inequities like abuse and domestic violence. Read the original article on Insider