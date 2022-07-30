The World Bank said on Friday it would not offer new funding to Sri Lanka unless the bankrupt island nation carried out “deep structural reforms” to stabilise its crashing economy. Photo: Reuters
Sri Lanka
Asia /  South Asia

World Bank refuses new funding for bankrupt Sri Lanka

  • Sri Lanka defaulted on its US$51-billion foreign debt in April and protests earlier this month forced the president to flee the country and resign
  • World Bank diverted US$160 million from existing loans to finance much needed medicines and cooking gas. Sri Lanka is also in bailout talks with IMF

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 9:24am, 30 Jul, 2022

