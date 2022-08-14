Indian billionaire stock investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, dubbed India’s Warren Buffett with an estimated net worth of US$6 billion, died early on Sunday at age 62, his family said. Photo: Reuters/File
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, ‘India’s Warren Buffett’, dies at 62
- Stock investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala with an estimated net worth of US$6 billion, died early on Sunday at age 62, his family said
- Jhunjhunwala died just a week after he launched the country’s newest airline, the ultra low-cost Akasa Air
