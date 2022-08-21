Flood-affected residents move their belongings to drier ground at Daraganj area in Allahabad. Photo: AFP
Floods, landslides kill dozens as monsoon rains lash northern, eastern India
- At least 50 people killed and thousands displaced from their homes as rains overwhelm villages, triggering floods and landslides
- Floods have disrupted electricity and water supply, damaged road infrastructure, with rescue teams deployed to help stranded residents
