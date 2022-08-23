Muslims participate in a protest demanding the arrest of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member for comments on Prophet Mohammed. Photo: Reuters
India ruling party politician arrested for ‘insulting’ Prophet comments
- BJP member Raja Singh’s words sparked outrage in Hyderabad, where hundreds gathered to demand he be taken into custody after insulting remarks made in a video
- His arrest comes weeks after a prominent BJP spokesperson ignited protests across India and its neighbours when she made comments about Mohammed on a TV show
Muslims participate in a protest demanding the arrest of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member for comments on Prophet Mohammed. Photo: Reuters