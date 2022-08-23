The activist Jagtar Singh Johal has been held in an Indian prison for more than four years. Photo: AFP
UK spies accused over India arrest of Sikh blogger who was tortured with ‘electric shocks to his ear lobes, nipples and genitals’
- Investigators from two human rights groups have uncovered information that MI5 and MI6 may have shared details about Johal that led to his arrest and torture
- Jagtar Singh Johal, who has been held in detention in India for more than four years, is accused of being part of a terror plot against right-wing Hindu leaders
