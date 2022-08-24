Pranay Pathole uses his mobile phone at his home in Pune, India. Photo: AFP
Elon Musk is virtual friends with an Indian superfan, who says the multibillionaire is ‘down-to-earth’ and ‘humble’
- Pranay Pathole has exchanged hundreds of tweets and private messages with the world’s richest man since Musk first responded to him in 2018
- The US-India time difference has done little to hamper their virtual friendship, with Musk messaging Pranay once every two days, on average
