Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan delivers a speech to his supporters in Lahore on August 13. Photo: AFP via Getty Images/TNS
Why attempts to silence Imran Khan could backfire on Pakistan army
- The ousted prime minister, who has drawn tens of thousands of people to rallies in which he rails against the powerful military, faces arrest on terror charges
- Experts say the army establishment’s bid to boot Khan out of politics could further fuel public backlash and fire up his support base
Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan delivers a speech to his supporters in Lahore on August 13. Photo: AFP via Getty Images/TNS