Plumes of dust as India demolishes illegally constructed skyscrapers

  • The Apex and Ceyane towers, 103 metres tall with 850 unoccupied flats, were found to have violated multiple building regulations and fire safety norms
  • More than 3,700kg of explosives were used in the controlled demolition, with crowds watching from nearby buildings cheering as the towers collapsed

Reuters
Updated: 7:00pm, 28 Aug, 2022

