A controlled implosion demolishes the 100-metre-high residential “Twin Towers” on the outskirts of New Delhi on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Plumes of dust as India demolishes illegally constructed skyscrapers
- The Apex and Ceyane towers, 103 metres tall with 850 unoccupied flats, were found to have violated multiple building regulations and fire safety norms
- More than 3,700kg of explosives were used in the controlled demolition, with crowds watching from nearby buildings cheering as the towers collapsed
A controlled implosion demolishes the 100-metre-high residential “Twin Towers” on the outskirts of New Delhi on Sunday. Photo: AFP