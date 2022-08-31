Punakha Dzong Monastery, one of Asia’s largest monasteries, in Punakha, Bhutan. The tiny Himalayan kingdom is reopening to tourists next month. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus: tiny Bhutan set to reopen to tourism, ditch zero-Covid policy
- The Himalayan kingdom of fewer than 800,000 people is known for its fabulous mountain vistas, untouched forests and imposing Buddhist monasteries
- Tourism is Bhutan’s second biggest revenue earner, after hydropower, and its largest employment creator – but the pandemic hit the industry hard
