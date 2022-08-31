India will unfurl a new naval flag that retires a British colonial symbol to mark the formal debut of the country’s first locally built aircraft carrier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office said. Photo: AFP
Narendra Modi to replace India’s ‘colonial’ naval flag after 90 years to commission first locally built aircraft carrier
- India will reveal a new design at the commissioning of the Vikrant, which the PM’s office touted as ‘a significant step’ for military self-reliance
- India’s current naval banner features a cross of Saint George, the national flag of England and a legacy from its past as a crown dependency
