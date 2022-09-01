Local residents watch flood waters flowing through an area after heavy rains in Bahrain town of Swat valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on August 31. Massive flooding from the rains since mid-June has killed at least 1,162 people in Pakistan. Photo: AFP
Pakistani officials fear outbreak of waterborne diseases in flood-hit areas as waters recede
- Doctors initially treated many patients hurt in floods but are now seeing more people with diarrhoea, skin infections and other waterborne ailments
- As evacuations wrap up, officials are focused on providing food and clean drinking water to flood victims that will prevent waterborne diseases
