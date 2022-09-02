The INS Vikrant is the Indian navy’s second operational aircraft carrier and the largest warship ever built in India. Photo: AFP
With eye on China, India launches second aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissions the INS Vikrant, India’s first home-built aircraft carrier
  • The Vikrant will for now rely on MiG-29K aircraft that already operate from India’s other carrier INS Vikramaditya

Associated Press

Updated: 4:29pm, 2 Sep, 2022

