Mountaineer Sanu Sherpa arrives at Nepal’s Tribhuvan airport last month after becoming the first climber to summit all of the world’s 14 peaks above 8000 metres (26,247 ft) for the second time. Photo: AFP
Nepal sherpa mulls travelling world after scaling planet’s 14 highest peaks twice – including Mount Everest 7 times
- Former farmer Sanu Sherpa was 31 when he completed his first mountain climb, just a year after he began working in the mountaineering world
- Now 47, he’s finished his second round of the 14 peaks over 8,000 metres and is pondering becoming a regular tourist, instead of taking risks
Mountaineer Sanu Sherpa arrives at Nepal’s Tribhuvan airport last month after becoming the first climber to summit all of the world’s 14 peaks above 8000 metres (26,247 ft) for the second time. Photo: AFP