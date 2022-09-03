Sri Lanka’s ex-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa returned home on Friday, September 2, 2022, more than seven weeks after he fled the country. Photo: AP
Sri Lanka’s deposed ex-leader Gotabaya Rajapaksa returns from exile, greeted with garlands of flowers
- A welcoming party of ministers and politicians at the airport was a sign of his enduring influence in the Indian Ocean nation critics say he led to ruin
- In July he fled to Singapore before flying to Thailand, where he ‘has been living as a virtual prisoner and was keen to return’, according to an official
