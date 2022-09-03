Children sleep as they take refuge in Pakistan’s Balochistan province. Monsoon rains have submerged a third of the country, claiming at least 1,265 lives since June and unleashing powerful floods that have washed away vital crops and damaged or destroyed more than a million homes. Photo: AFP
Pakistan appeals for more aid for 33 million affected by floods as death toll hits 1,265 amid ‘400 per cent rise in extra rain’

  • Authorities said areas expecting to receive 15-20 per cent of additional rain this year actually received in excess of 400 per cent more
  • At least 1,265 people are known to have died, including 441 children; planning minister Ahsan Iqbal called for ‘immense humanitarian response’

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 8:21pm, 3 Sep, 2022

