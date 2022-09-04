Mistry was ousted as chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the $300-billion salt-to-software Tata conglomerate, in a boardroom coup in 2016. Photo: Reuters
Cyrus Mistry, ousted Tata boss and heir to one of India’s oldest fortunes, dies at 54 in road accident
- Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Gujarat with three others, when the car rammed into a road divider
- This follows the death of his father Pallonji Mistry in June at the age of 93, who had a net worth of almost US$29 billion at the time of his death
Mistry was ousted as chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the $300-billion salt-to-software Tata conglomerate, in a boardroom coup in 2016. Photo: Reuters