Officials warned on Sunday that more flooding was expected as Lake Manchar in southern Pakistan swelled from monsoon rains that began in mid-June and have killed nearly 1,300 people. Photo: AP
Flood-hit Pakistan breaches largest freshwater lake to prevent overflow, displaces some 100,000 people
- Manchar Lake, which is used for water storage, had reached dangerous levels and posed a threat to surrounding areas in the southern Sindh province
- Some 100,000 people would be affected by the breach in five councils, but it would save more populated clusters and also help reduce water levels elsewhere
