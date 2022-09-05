An Indian street vendor displays Santa Claus dolls for sale in Mumbai last year. Photo: AP
India overtakes the Philippines in race to catch China as top US festival goods supplier
- India’s Christmas decoration exports have jumped more than 54 per cent since 2020, though that still pales in comparison to China’s numbers
- The trend isn’t limited to Christmas goods, either. Indian exporters have also seen a significant increase in orders for apparel and handicrafts
An Indian street vendor displays Santa Claus dolls for sale in Mumbai last year. Photo: AP