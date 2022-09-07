Workers wave China’s and Sri Lanka’s national flags to welcome a Chinese research and survey vessel to Hambantota port last month. Photo: AFP
Why struggling Sri Lanka needs China, Japan and India to offer debt relief for IMF money to flow
- The World Bank estimates that China accounts for US$7 billion, Japan US$3.5 billion and India US$1 billion of Sri Lanka’s US$63 billion external debt
- To get Sri Lanka’s borrowings to a sustainable level Beijing, New Delhi, Tokyo, multilateral lenders and global asset managers must all swallow losses
Workers wave China’s and Sri Lanka’s national flags to welcome a Chinese research and survey vessel to Hambantota port last month. Photo: AFP