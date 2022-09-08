Indian soldiers demonstrate positioning of a Bofors gun near the border with China. File photo: AFP
India’s bid to make weapons locally risks leaving it exposed to China, Pakistan threats

  • India could fall short of helicopters and fighter jets in the coming years after Prime Minister Modi blocked imports to boost local defence industry and generate jobs
  • With the plan stumbling, officials say a weaker air force means the country will need twice the number of troops on the ground to deter aggression along China’s border

Bloomberg

Updated: 10:27am, 8 Sep, 2022

