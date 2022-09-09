A worker covers sacks of rice at a wholesale grain market in Chandigarh, India. File photo: Reuters
Global food inflation could worsen further as India restricts rice exports
- The world’s biggest rice shipper imposed a 20 per cent tax on various varieties of the staple to bolster domestic supplies
- The measure will put further strain on countries that are struggling with worsening hunger and soaring food inflation
