United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, left, and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, meeting internally displaced children at a makeshift camp during a visit to flood-affected areas. Photo: AFP
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, left, and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, meeting internally displaced children at a makeshift camp during a visit to flood-affected areas. Photo: AFP
Pakistan
Asia /  South Asia

UN chief ‘deeply moved’ by tragedy of Pakistan devastated by floods, urges world to help

  • Record rains and glacier melt triggered floods killing nearly 1,500 people and disrupting the lives of about 33 million. Damage estimate is US$30 billion
  • ‘Pakistan needs massive financial support. This is not a matter of generosity, it is a matter of justice,’ United Nations secretary general Antonio Guterres said

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:31pm, 10 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, left, and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, meeting internally displaced children at a makeshift camp during a visit to flood-affected areas. Photo: AFP
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, left, and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, meeting internally displaced children at a makeshift camp during a visit to flood-affected areas. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE