United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, left, and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, meeting internally displaced children at a makeshift camp during a visit to flood-affected areas. Photo: AFP
UN chief ‘deeply moved’ by tragedy of Pakistan devastated by floods, urges world to help
- Record rains and glacier melt triggered floods killing nearly 1,500 people and disrupting the lives of about 33 million. Damage estimate is US$30 billion
- ‘Pakistan needs massive financial support. This is not a matter of generosity, it is a matter of justice,’ United Nations secretary general Antonio Guterres said
