A submerged field and a village following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Sukkur, Pakistan, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Aid for flood victims arrives in hard-hit Pakistani province
- Two US military planes loaded with about 35 tons of relief aid to be distributed in southern Sindh province, one of the worst-affected regions
- United Arab Emirates, one of the most generous contributors, has also sent two more flights of relief goods to Karachi airport, authorities say
A submerged field and a village following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Sukkur, Pakistan, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters