An artisan sculpts a clay idol of a Hindu goddess at a workshop in New Delhi earlier this month ahead of a religious festival. Photo: AFP
Indian farmer hacks off own tongue to appease Hindu goddess
- The 40-year-old’s act of self-mutilation triggered panic among the crowds at a popular temple in Uttar Pradesh over the weekend
- His wife told police her husband had ‘sacrificed’ his tongue to appease a goddess – but could not further explain why, an investigating officer said
An artisan sculpts a clay idol of a Hindu goddess at a workshop in New Delhi earlier this month ahead of a religious festival. Photo: AFP