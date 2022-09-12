An artisan sculpts a clay idol of a Hindu goddess at a workshop in New Delhi earlier this month ahead of a religious festival. Photo: AFP
India
Asia /  South Asia

Indian farmer hacks off own tongue to appease Hindu goddess

  • The 40-year-old’s act of self-mutilation triggered panic among the crowds at a popular temple in Uttar Pradesh over the weekend
  • His wife told police her husband had ‘sacrificed’ his tongue to appease a goddess – but could not further explain why, an investigating officer said

Agence France-Presse in New Delhi

Updated: 11:12am, 12 Sep, 2022

