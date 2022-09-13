Under the Belt and Road Initiative, Sri Lanka and China signed the Lotus Tower agreement in 2012 to build the highest TV tower in South Asia. Photo: Xinhua/File
Sri Lanka’s ‘white elephant’ Lotus Tower financed with Chinese debt set to open this week
- 350-metre (1,150-foot) Lotus Tower built for an estimated US$113 million has been plagued by corruption claims since construction began in 2012
- Colombo Lotus Tower Management Company will open its observation deck on Thursday because “They can’t keep this closed. The maintenance costs are huge”
Under the Belt and Road Initiative, Sri Lanka and China signed the Lotus Tower agreement in 2012 to build the highest TV tower in South Asia. Photo: Xinhua/File