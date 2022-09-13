Police officials stand amidst damaged scooters after a fire broke out at an electric scooter showroom in the southern city of Secunderabad, India on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Fire at e-scooter showroom in India kills eight in deadliest such incident
- Fire broke out late on Monday in a hotel basement housing the showroom with some two dozen electric scooters in the southern city of Secunderabad
- Early investigations have identified faulty battery cells and battery modules among the main causes
