Police officials stand amidst damaged scooters after a fire broke out at an electric scooter showroom in the southern city of Secunderabad, India on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Fire at e-scooter showroom in India kills eight in deadliest such incident

  • Fire broke out late on Monday in a hotel basement housing the showroom with some two dozen electric scooters in the southern city of Secunderabad
  • Early investigations have identified faulty battery cells and battery modules among the main causes

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:11pm, 13 Sep, 2022

