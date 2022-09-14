Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 72nd birthday is on Saturday, when he is expected to personally welcome eight African cheetahs being sent from Namibia. Photo: AP
India’s Modi set to get 8 African cheetahs for his birthday – but not for him to keep
- Indian PM Narendra Modi is expected to personally welcome the speedy big cats to India on Saturday as part of an ambitious reintroduction project
- Critics have warned that the cheetahs may struggle to adapt to India’s habitat and could clash with a significant number of leopards already present
