Taiwan’s Foxconn will join forces with India’s Vedanta to make semiconductors as part of an ambitious investment scheme. Photo: Bloomberg
Taiwan’s Foxconn strikes US$19.4 billion deal to make chips in India as part of Narendra Modi’s ambitious tech plans
- Vedanta, one of India’s largest mining companies, will take a 60 per cent share in the joint venture for its first step into chip-making
- New Delhi approved a US$10 billion incentive plan in December to kick-start its own domestic industry by covering up to half of all project costs
