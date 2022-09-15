Taiwan’s Foxconn will join forces with India’s Vedanta to make semiconductors as part of an ambitious investment scheme. Photo: Bloomberg
Taiwan’s Foxconn will join forces with India’s Vedanta to make semiconductors as part of an ambitious investment scheme. Photo: Bloomberg
India
Asia /  South Asia

Taiwan’s Foxconn strikes US$19.4 billion deal to make chips in India as part of Narendra Modi’s ambitious tech plans

  • Vedanta, one of India’s largest mining companies, will take a 60 per cent share in the joint venture for its first step into chip-making
  • New Delhi approved a US$10 billion incentive plan in December to kick-start its own domestic industry by covering up to half of all project costs

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:12pm, 15 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Taiwan’s Foxconn will join forces with India’s Vedanta to make semiconductors as part of an ambitious investment scheme. Photo: Bloomberg
Taiwan’s Foxconn will join forces with India’s Vedanta to make semiconductors as part of an ambitious investment scheme. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE