Six men were arrested after two teenage girls were found hanging in a field in Uttar Pradesh, India. Photo: Kunal Purohit
6 men arrested in rape, killing of teenage sisters in India who were found hanging from a tree
- The 15- and 17-year-old girls, from the lowest rung of India’s rigid caste hierarchy, were found hanging from a tree in a field near their home
- Dalits, once known as ‘untouchables’, are victims of thousands of attacks every year, and the women are particularly vulnerable to discrimination and violence
