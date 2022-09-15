Six men were arrested after two teenage girls were found hanging in a field in Uttar Pradesh, India. Photo: Kunal Purohit
Six men were arrested after two teenage girls were found hanging in a field in Uttar Pradesh, India. Photo: Kunal Purohit
India
Asia /  South Asia

6 men arrested in rape, killing of teenage sisters in India who were found hanging from a tree

  • The 15- and 17-year-old girls, from the lowest rung of India’s rigid caste hierarchy, were found hanging from a tree in a field near their home
  • Dalits, once known as ‘untouchables’, are victims of thousands of attacks every year, and the women are particularly vulnerable to discrimination and violence

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 9:29pm, 15 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Six men were arrested after two teenage girls were found hanging in a field in Uttar Pradesh, India. Photo: Kunal Purohit
Six men were arrested after two teenage girls were found hanging in a field in Uttar Pradesh, India. Photo: Kunal Purohit
READ FULL ARTICLE