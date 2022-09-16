Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the 22nd Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Heads of State Council Summit in Uzbekistan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Now is ‘not a time for war’, India’s Modi tells Russia’s Putin who vows to ‘end this as soon as possible’
- New Delhi and Moscow have long-standing ties dating back to the Cold War, and Russia remains by far India’s biggest arms supplier
- India has shied away from explicitly condemning Russia for the invasion, which sent the price of oil and other commodities soaring
