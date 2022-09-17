A Namibian cheetah inside India’s Kuno National Park on Saturday. Photo: India’s Press Information Bureau/Reuters
Cheetahs return to India after becoming extinct in 1952
- Eight Namibian cheetahs were released into their enclosure at Kuno National Park as part of a project to reintroduce the big cats to the South Asian nation
- Critics have warned the creatures, which made the journey in a chartered Boeing 747, may struggle to adapt to the Indian habitat
A Namibian cheetah inside India’s Kuno National Park on Saturday. Photo: India’s Press Information Bureau/Reuters