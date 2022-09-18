Indian billionaire Gautam Adani addresses delegates during the Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata, India on April 20. Photo: Reuters/File
Amazon’s Jeff Bezos dethroned as second richest person in the world by India’s Gautam Adani
- Gautam Adani’s fortune of US$146.9 billion surpassed Jeff Bezos’ net worth of US$145.8 billion to become the world’s second-richest person
- In February, Adani became the richest Asian person, and has passed Bill Gates and Bernard Arnault in net worth
