Sri Lanka’s President Ranil Wickremesinghe has managed to reach a preliminary deal with the IMF that if formalised would provide the country US$2.9 billion in loans over four years. Photo: AFP
Date set for Sri Lanka to present debt restructuring, IMF bailout plans to creditors
- The Ministry of Finance said an online call on Friday September 23 would be open to all its external creditors and be ‘an interactive [Q&A] session’ and update
- Country’s borrowings are so complex that estimates of the total range from US$85 billion to over US$100 billion – owed to China, India and Japan, among others
