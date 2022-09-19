A surge in smuggling activities has hit the Indian state of Mizoram following the military coup in bordering Myanmar officials said. Photo: SCMP
Myanmar coup to blame for increase in smuggling of drugs, exotic animals in India, officials say
- One Indian official told local media that Myanmar’s unstable political crisis has lured many people into ‘smuggling activities’ due to a lack of jobs
- Amount of heroin recovered by the excise department and the Mizoram state police increased from 20.36kg in 2020 to 34.52kg last year
A surge in smuggling activities has hit the Indian state of Mizoram following the military coup in bordering Myanmar officials said. Photo: SCMP