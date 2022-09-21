Angelina Jolie listens to a displaced woman in Dadu, Pakistan, on Tuesday following devastating rains and floods. Photo: Saima Javaid/IRC Handout via Reuters
As Angelina Jolie visits, Pakistan fears surge in flood-borne diseases, deaths could get ‘out of control’
- Hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced by Pakistan’s massive floods and are living out in the open as they wait for the waters to recede
- But that could take up to six months, officials say – as diseases like malaria, dengue fever, skin and eye infections, and acute diarrhoea proliferate
Angelina Jolie listens to a displaced woman in Dadu, Pakistan, on Tuesday following devastating rains and floods. Photo: Saima Javaid/IRC Handout via Reuters