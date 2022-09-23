Pakistani women carry belongings salvaged from their flooded home in Qambar Shahdadkot district, Sindh province. Photo: AP
Flood-ravaged Pakistan’s Shehbaz Sharif warns ‘all hell will break’ if rich nations don’t offer debt relief
- PM Sharif said he’d spoken to European leaders about immediate debt relief, but noted ‘yawning gap’ between what Pakistan is asking for and what is available
- The devastating floods have submerged a third of the country, displaced millions of people and caused more than US$30 billion in damages
Pakistani women carry belongings salvaged from their flooded home in Qambar Shahdadkot district, Sindh province. Photo: AP