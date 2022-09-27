India’s space agency has said civilian GPS service could be interrupted as the system is operated by the US military, while NavIC is fully under the control of the Indian government. Photo: Reuters
India pushes China’s Xiaomi, South Korea’s Samsung, US’ Apple to support its home-grown GPS alternative by next year
- Government and industry documents show PM Narendra Modi’s administration wants smartphone giants to make their handsets support NavIC from January
- But phone makers have voiced concerns about the higher research and production costs involved with implementing India’s home-grown GPS alternative
India’s space agency has said civilian GPS service could be interrupted as the system is operated by the US military, while NavIC is fully under the control of the Indian government. Photo: Reuters