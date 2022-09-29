Police officers stand guard after an armed attacker posing as a dental patient killed a Chinese national and injured others at a clinic in Karachi on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Gunman kills Chinese national in targeted attack in Pakistan
- The shooter posed as a patient at the clinic, wounding owners Richard and Margrate Hu, and killing an employee, Ronald
- Police are investigating the motive, but believe the gunman is from the restive region of Balochistan, where Chinese nationals and interests are often targeted
